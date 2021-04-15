Realty Income (NYSE:O) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 93054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

About Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

