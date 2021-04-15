Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

