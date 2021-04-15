Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $2.56 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

