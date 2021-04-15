Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

