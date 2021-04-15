Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,180.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $155,180.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

