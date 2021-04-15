Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,711 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 332,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

