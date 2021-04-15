Reviewing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63% Premier N/A N/A N/A

IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.77 $232.85 million $4.61 21.80 Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDACORP and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 1 2 0 2.25 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

IDACORP beats Premier on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

