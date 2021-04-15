Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.89 ($6.54).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:RMV traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 618 ($8.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.51. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 452.80 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

