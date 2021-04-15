Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. 110,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,456. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 205,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

