Rivetz Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $877,828.85 and $2,032.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

