Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.