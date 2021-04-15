Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDS-A. Cowen upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RDS-A traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,761,395 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

