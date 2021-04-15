Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 108,964 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108,964 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

