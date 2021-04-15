Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,879 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $50,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $398.07 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.57 and a 200 day moving average of $372.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

