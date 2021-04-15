Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,040 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

