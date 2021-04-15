Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NIO worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

