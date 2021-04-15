Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.92 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $54,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

