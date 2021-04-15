Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,676 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $617.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.30 and a 200 day moving average of $630.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.54 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

