Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rubicon Organics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ROMJF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 43,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,915. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

