Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.30 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.