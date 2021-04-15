Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 17,850 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises 0.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

