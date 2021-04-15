Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,750. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.