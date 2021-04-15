Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.93. 15,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 128,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

