SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
SGS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,183. SGS has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.61.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.
