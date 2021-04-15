SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,183. SGS has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

