Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Announces Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

