Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,655.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.52 million and $179,655.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00011164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00272351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.00739974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,663.43 or 0.99532453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.17 or 0.00862756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

