Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Grows By 226.0%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

