Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Grows By 226.0%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of PINE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.19.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
