Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rises By 300.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of APELY remained flat at $$24.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -307.38 and a beta of 1.72. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

