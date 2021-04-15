Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Declines By 63.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioRestorative Therapies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,572,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012,785. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

