Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Declines By 44.7%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CCOEY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

