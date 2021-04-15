Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Drops By 99.9%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

