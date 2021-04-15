Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Drops By 99.9%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
