Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Declines By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CZBS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.60.
About Citizens Bancshares
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.