Short Interest in CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Declines By 95.0%

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CCMMF remained flat at $$2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.