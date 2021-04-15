Short Interest in Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Declines By 96.6%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CONXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,829. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Conic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
Conic Metals Company Profile
