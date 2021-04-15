Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declines By 74.1%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.75.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

