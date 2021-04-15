Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Declines By 92.1%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HPMM remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,780,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Hemp Naturals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Hemp Naturals Company Profile

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

