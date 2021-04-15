Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Declines By 92.1%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HPMM remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,780,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Hemp Naturals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
Hemp Naturals Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.