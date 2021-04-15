Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Rises By 303.3%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 303.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

