Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Drops By 84.8%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 1,113,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,223. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

