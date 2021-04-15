Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Decreases By 94.9%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 1,833,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,434. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

