Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Grows By 152.6%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.15.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

