Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Grows By 333.3%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Petra Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

