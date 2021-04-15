Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Decreases By 50.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O'neill sold 20,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

