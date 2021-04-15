Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rises By 356.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 356.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.