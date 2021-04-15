Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Declines By 98.7%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FLWPF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
The Flowr Company Profile
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.