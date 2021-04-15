Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Declines By 98.7%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FLWPF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get The Flowr alerts:

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.