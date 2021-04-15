SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $261,539.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $277,816.61 and approximately $261,539.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.56 or 0.00733610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.40 or 0.05821621 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

