Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Up 137.7% in March

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the March 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 3,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,250. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

