Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

