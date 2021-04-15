Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

SNAP stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

