Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 1,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,836. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.