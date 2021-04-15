Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

